A Webster man was arrested Tuesday and accused of stabbing a woman during a fight in a Mall of the Mainland parking lot in late April.
Oracio Vazquez, 30, of Webster was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Vazquez is accused of stabbing a woman during a fight outside a bar in the 37000 block of Ninth Avenue North on April 28, according to a police complaint.
Three people told police they had been stabbed during a fight that started between a group of people in the parking lot, according to the complaint.
One of the victims, a woman, was stabbed in the right arm. The wound went "all the way through" her arm, according the complaint.
The victims identified Vazquez as one of the men involved in the fight, according to the complaint. During an interview with police, Vazquez said he had defended himself with a bottle opener during the fight, according to the complaint.
Vazquez's bond was set at $20,000, according to court records. He was no longer listed as a prisoner at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday evening.
