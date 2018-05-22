SANTA FE
Despite quick denial from school district officials of claims that accused mass-killer Dimitrios Pagourtzis had been bullied at Santa Fe High School, some remain unconvinced.
Antonios Pagourtzis, father of the 17-year-old student charged with capital murder in connection with the shootings, told a Greek news organization he suspected his son had been bullied.
“Something must have happened now, this last week,” he was quoted as saying. “Somebody probably came and hurt him. And since he was a solid boy, I don’t know what could have happened. I can’t say what happened. All I can say is what I suspect as a father.”
Rumors that Pagourtzis had been bullied, including claims that high school coaches were involved, arose almost as soon the shooting stopped Friday.
Santa Fe Independent School District officials responded Saturday with social media posts meant to counter those claims.
“It has been brought to the district’s attention that several sources are falsely reporting claims about SFISD high school coaches and bully-like behaviors toward the student shooter,” the district post stated. “Administration looked into these claims and confirmed that these reports are untrue.”
District officials did not explain when they had looked into the claims and what was false, however.
For some, the immediacy and lack of detail of the response raised more questions.
“I still don’t really understand Santa Fe’s statement,” attorney Nicholas Poehl, who is representing Pagourtzis, said. “We’re still working to understand what their investigation consisted of.
“We are firming up that bullying occurred,” Poehl said.
The Santa Fe High School athletic department directed questions to the district’s public relations department Tuesday afternoon.
The head of a Houston-based anti-bullying nonprofit also doubted the district had conducted a thorough investigation of the claims.
“My question as an anti-bullying advocate is how did the school do an adequate investigation in less than a day,” William “Bud” Collier, director of the organization I’m Bully Free, said.
The school district needed to be more forthcoming, Collier said.
“The timeline doesn’t add up,” he said. “You have to investigate the kids. I don’t see how they did a thorough investigation in a few hours.”
Collier said he believed there was a link between bullying and acts of violence among young people.
“I’m getting pushed every day; I’m going to withdraw and self-hurt or become aggressive,” he said. “You see these kids become mean.”
Being bullied was no excuse for such extreme violence as Pagourtzis is accused of, however, Collier said.
“That doesn’t give a kid the right to murder people,” he said.
