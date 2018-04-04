The Galveston County Health District will open a second testing clinic to serve people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis and HIV at county dental clinics over the past three years.
Tests will be offered at the Coastal Health & Wellness clinic at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston. The location will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
People wanting to be tested on the island must make an appointment. That can be done by calling 409-938-2397 or going online to gchd.org.
The health district March 23 began urging people who were treated at Coastal Health & Wellness dental clinics in Galveston and Texas City to be tested for exposure to the viruses, after an inspection revealed lapses in the clinics' sanitation practices.
While no infections have been directly linked to the clinic, officials said some data, including a small group of people diagnosed with hepatitis C after they were treated at the Texas City clinic, warranted alerting about 9,500 to possible exposure.
As of Monday, 1,527 former clinic patients had been tested, according to the health district. So far, none of the people tested have been diagnosed with hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV.
