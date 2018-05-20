Aldersgate United Methodist Church held its regular 11 a.m. service on Sunday.
In attendance were members and visitors. Also attending the service was the family of Jared Black, a Santa Fe High School student who, with nine other people, was fatally shot Friday at the school.
J.R. “Rusty” Norman, president of Santa Fe ISD’s school board, spoke during the service to talk about recovery for the children and the community of Santa Fe.
“We had a preparedness plan,” Norman said. “But it is never enough.”
Norman on Friday night watched the security footage from the school and was shocked by what he saw in his tight-knit community, he said.
“Horrific, horrible, tragic, none of those words really work,” Norman said. “These are images the kids will never unsee.”
The Rev. B.T. Williamson of United Methodist Center, who is assistant to the bishop, traveled to Santa Fe from Houston to speak and pray with Aldersgate’s congregation as well.
“Words are inadequate after loss like this,” Williamson said. “The presence of friends and family will help healing.”
Williamson told the congregation the United Methodist Conference in Texas and around the United States is remembering Santa Fe in their worship services.
Williamson advised all to find some way of coping, because there is never a way to completely comprehend such a loss.
Norman also urged the congregation to listen to children and ask them what they need so they can feel safe again.
“As Christians we have an obligation,” Norman said. “Get on your knees or use whatever talent you have to stop this.”
Santa Fe is in a marathon recovery process, Norman said.
“We cannot undo what has been done,” Norman said. “But we can make the future brighter for the kids and the teachers of Santa Fe.”
If you or anyone you know are looking for mental health resources or guidance after the recent Santa Fe High School shooting, text SUPPORT to the short phone number 37420 for coping skills and local resources.”
