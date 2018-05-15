A Galveston man arrested Monday is accused of burglarizing a house in Texas City, and apologizing for it as he tried to run from police.
Samuel Post, 26, of Galveston, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary, according to a police complaint.
Police were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 3400 block of Cherry Avenue about noon. A resident told police they'd seen a man walking through backyards and checking houses, according to the complaint.
As police approached a man fitting witness descriptions, he fled and called out "I'm sorry," according to the complaint.
The man was shocked with a Taser and punched in the face as he was subdued, according to the complaint.
Police reported finding several social security cards and credit cards in the man's pockets. Some of the items belonged to a woman living in an apartment on Cherry Avenue, who later confirmed to police that her home had been ransacked, according to the complaint.
Post was arrested in Galveston in March and accused of stealing of a neighbor's truck and guns and fleeing police, according to an arrest report. He posted bond on three charges related to that incident on April 6, according to court records.
Post was being held Tuesday at the Galveston County Jail on the new burglary charge. His new bond was set at $40,000.
