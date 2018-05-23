Update, 11:00 a.m.
The number of outages reported in Dickinson has increased to more than 2,400 customers, and in League City it has increased to more than 3,000.
An map of outages and estimated restoration times can be found here.
Original Story
DICKINSON
A power outage in the north part of Galveston County has affected Texas-New Mexico Power customers in Dickinson and League City.
The outage was reported at 10:03 a.m. There are 1,374 outages in Dickinson and 121 outages in League City, according to the power company's website.
The company estimated that power would be restored by 12:45 p.m.
The cause was not immediately clear, though there have been showers and thunderstorms in parts of the county this morning.
There is a 70 percent chance of more thunderstorms across Galveston County for the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
(0) comments
