Dickinson power outage

Power was reported out in Dickinson and League City on Wednesday morning.

Update, 11:00 a.m.

The number of outages reported in Dickinson has increased to more than 2,400 customers, and in League City it has increased to more than 3,000.

An map of outages and estimated restoration times can be found here.

Original Story

DICKINSON

A power outage in the north part of Galveston County has affected Texas-New Mexico Power customers in Dickinson and League City.

The outage was reported at 10:03 a.m. There are 1,374 outages in Dickinson and 121 outages in League City, according to the power company's website.

The company estimated that power would be restored by 12:45 p.m.

The cause was not immediately clear, though there have been showers and thunderstorms in parts of the county this morning.

There is a 70 percent chance of more thunderstorms across Galveston County for the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service in League City.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription