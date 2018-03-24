GALVESTON
The Galveston County district clerk on Friday began sending out a new version of its jury summons card, as part of an update to the county's jury selection system.
The new postcard-size card urges jurors to go online, text or call the county clerk's office enter an identification number from the card and complete a juror qualification questionnaire.
The new system replaces one that has been in place for 25 years, Galveston County clerk John Kinard said.
The new system will allow the county to contact jurors about cancellations and changes to their jury service automatically, and will reduce the number of summons that are returned as "undeliverable," the county said.
Kinard cautioned people to look out for the new cards, as they look different from the jury summonses that have been used in the past.
The first of the new cards were sent out Friday for people who will be part of the jury pool on May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.