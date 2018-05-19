The day after a 17-year-old student was charged in Friday’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, the teen’s family is struggling to understand how the awful crimes with which he's accused could have happened, a Kemah attorney said Saturday.
“At this point, they are the opposite of alright,” said Nicholas Poehl, who's representing Dimitrios Pagourtzis, of Alvin, who is accused of using his father’s guns to kill 10 people and wound at least 10 more. “They are shocked. They did not see this coming at all. It’s running the emotional gamut right now, trying to process everything that is happening.”
Pagourtzis was charged Friday with capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault against a public servant in connection with the deadly school shooting, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Pagourtzis was armed with his father’s Remington 870 shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver, according to a probable cause affidavit.
It’s still too early to have much of a picture of the accused shooter and what might have led to Friday’s shooting, Poehl said.
“At this point, I don’t think I have a preliminary opinion,” Poehl said. “I’ve gotten to see him a total of about an hour. I think he’s not really in a state where we can talk about it a lot. And I don’t know enough about the other side. This is a long journey, trying to put this thing together. It’s baby steps at this stage.”
Relatives and friends describe Pagourtzis as quiet, smart and without a violent streak, Poehl said.
“But we’re a day and a half into this and we don’t have a complete picture,” Poehl said. “The people who knew him best didn’t see this coming.”
Pagourtzis is the child of a “good-sized family,” but Poehl couldn’t elaborate on specifically how many members it might have because he’s still learning everyone’s name, he said.
Pagourtzis was on the Santa Fe Indians junior varsity football team and was once credited as playing a “huge role” in a game, according to an Oct. 6, 2016, district article.
“He was something of an athlete at one point, at least earlier in his career,” Poehl said. “We are still trying to put together a picture of who he was.”
There have been some stories that Pagourtzis might have been bullied by a teacher or a coach, but the family hasn’t heard about any student-to-student bullying, Poehl said.
“We’re not sure how much stock to put into those rumors,” Poehl said. “I haven’t gotten into it with the client.”
Rumors that the shooting might be because of an ex-girlfriend are almost certainly false, Poehl said.
“We don’t have a lot of information at this point,” Poehl said. “We don’t have almost anything from the district attorney’s office. We’re learning most information from the news at this point, but I expect that to change in the coming week. Right now, we are just getting to know the client.”
Investigators did not release much information about the suspect in the immediate aftermath, but social media postings connected to accounts bearing his name include photos of guns and provocative shirts with slogans such as “Born to Kill.”
Pagourtzis shared photographs on a now-deleted Facebook page of a black trench coat affixed with a German Iron Cross medal and a Soviet hammer and sickle pin. Witnesses have said he was wearing that coat Friday.
An Instagram account that appears to belong to Pagourtzis also shows he was following multiple gun-related sites, including “sickguns,” “gunspictures,” as well as others called Guns Fanatics, Guns Lovers and Guns Glory.
Investigators collected journals and other items that belonged to Pagourtzis. The teen intended to kill himself during the shooting, before ultimately surrendering to police officers, Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference.
During the press conference, Abbott said investigators had evidence that he initially planned to kill himself, but ultimately surrendered to officers inside the school at 8:02 a.m.
The legal team taking Pagourtzis’ case is still evolving but already includes Poehl and attorney Robert Barfield, but will probably grow larger as the case progresses, Poehl said.
The attorneys already involved are not unfamiliar with high-profile cases, Poehl said.
Poehl was on the legal team of Michael Wayne McIntosh, dubbed “Money Mike," a Friendswood resident convicted of paying girls from Clear Lake and Clear Springs high schools thousands of dollars for sex; and the case of a Galveston man accused and acquitted of abusing his son by keeping him locked in a plywood box, Poehl said.
The defense team is immediately focused on getting Pagourtzis arraigned, seeing whether any additional charges might be forthcoming, preparing for a bail hearing and exploring competency and insanity, Poehl said.
Rumors have circulated that the U.S. Attorney’s Office might pursue additional charges against Pagourtzis, but the defense team hasn’t heard anything definitive, Poehl said.
“He’s facing serious enough charges that the feds could say it’s not worth being involved,” Poehl said. “But there’s also a new U.S. Attorney who might want to get in on the action and establish himself in a high-profile case. I could see it going either way.”
Pagourtzis is in the Galveston County jail without bond, records show.
Capital murder is a first-degree felony with a sentencing range of 25 years to life in prison. The law does not allow for officials to pursue the death penalty against a 17-year-old, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
The FBI late Friday became the agency tasked with heading the investigation into Friday’s shooting.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment about the possibility of more charges.
(1) comment
I guess that they did not ever care to look at their kid's social media accounts,then felt that it was OK to leave unsecured guns around the house? Sorry, am not feeling this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.