A Bauerschlag Elementary School student was found with two small knives in a backpack on Tuesday, the Clear Creek Independent School District said in a letter to parents.
The knives were found after a cellphone rang in a backpack during class, the district said. No students saw the knives or were made aware of the incident, the district said. The knives were never taken out of the student's backpack.
The student told school staff members he had the knives because he was afraid to walk to school.
"Regardless of the intent, this particular student has been disciplined," the district said.
Since a mass shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School, at least three students have been disciplined because of incidents related to threats to school safety, including one student that brought an unloaded handgun to League City Intermediate School on Monday.
In a separate note sent to district parents Tuesday, Clear Creek Independent School District Superintendent Greg Smith said he was forming a safety committee to review security measures at district schools.
The committee would explore the use of metal detectors and transparent backpacks at district schools, among other issues, Smith said.
