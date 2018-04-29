TEXAS CITY
An early Saturday morning shooting that left one dead and one in critical condition might have been a case of domestic violence, police said Sunday.
Texas City police responded to a disturbance call about 3:45 a.m. Saturday and found a man and a woman shot in the 3500 block of Palm Avenue, officials said.
The woman, Amy Brown, 37, of League City, was pronounced dead at the residence, police said.
The man, Clint Felder, 46, of Texas City, was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch where he was in stable condition Sunday, said Cpl. Melencio Villarreal, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
Police identified both victims Sunday.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting and no criminal changes had been filed by Sunday.
