The family of a student killed when a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School has joined a lawsuit against the accused shooter’s mother and father.
Mark and Gail McLeod filed Wednesday to join a lawsuit in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 3 against Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, records show.
The McLeods are the parents of Aaron Kyle McLeod, a freshman at Santa Fe High School gunned down with 10 others May 18, according to the lawsuit.
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at the high school, in connection to the shootings.
The petition accuses Pagourtzis' parents of negligence in failing to teach him respect for life and for allowing him access to firearms.
The McLeods are seeking more than $1 million in damages, court records show.
Rosie Yanas and Christopher Stone — parents of Christopher Jake Stone, 17 — filed the lawsuit May 24.
"The Stone and McLeod families filed this case to hold the shooter's parents responsible, so that no other family has to endure the unimaginable grief and loss that they are experiencing," said Clint McGuire, the attorney representing both families.
Pagourtzis is accused of arming himself with his father’s Remington 870 shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver and committing one of the deadliest acts of school violence in the state’s history.
Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail on a capital murder charge and a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to court records.
The civil lawsuit puts the blame for the shooting squarely on the parents.
“The murderer pulled the pistol’s and sawed-off shotgun’s triggers, but also upon them, pressed just as firmly, were the fingers of his parents, who utterly failed to teach their son any respect for life whatsoever,” the lawsuit asserts.
The parents “negligently and grossly negligently failed to secure their weapons in a reasonable way and put them directly and proximately into use as authors of community-wide tragedy and incomprehensible loss,” the lawsuit asserts.
The parents also failed to get mental health counseling for their son, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
