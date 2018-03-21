GALVESTON
A trio of raids on Galveston homes early Wednesday morning resulted in the arrests of seven people on drug and animal cruelty charges, police said.
The raids happened near dawn at houses in the 100 block of Marlin Avenue, the 100 block of 45th Street and 3800 block of Avenue R 1/2, police said.
The locations were targeted after the police department received multiple complaints about suspicious activities in the neighborhoods.
Seven people were arrested. Police did not immediately release the names of the arrested people, but said the charges included counts of animal cruelty, possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
The Galveston City Marshals Office, which oversees code enforcement on the island, also participated in the raids. The city has begun a process to condemn the house on Marlin Avenue. Three dogs were also seized from the same home.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale credited island residents for helping to inform police about criminal activity.
“This type of citizen involvement and intelligence is what will make Galveston a safer place for those who call the island home,” Hale said. “A collective effort like we saw today, between the community and our department, is what we need more of to continue to bring these criminals to justice.
Hale was sworn in as chief in January. In a press release, he asked residents to supply specific information to police when they can: including what days and times they most often see suspicious activity occurring, and physical details of the people they see and the vehicles they drive.
Galveston residents can call tips in anonymously to 409-763-8477 or submit them online at galveston.crimestoppers.com.
