SANTA FE
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, who police have named as the suspect in a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School, had photos of guns and shirts emblazoned with the words “Born to Kill” on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Pagourtzis shared photographs on a now-deleted Facebook page of clothes with a German Iron Cross medal and a Soviet hammer and sickle pin.
An Instagram account that appears to belong to Pagourtzis also shows the account following multiple gun-related accounts, including "sickguns," "gunspictures," as well as others called Guns Fanatics, Guns Lovers and Guns Glory.
Pagourtzis was one of two people detained, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
A public record identifies Pagourtzis as an Alvin resident. Trochesset could not confirm whether he is a Santa Fe High School student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.