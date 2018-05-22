A Galveston man was arrested last week and accused of sexually abusing at least two island boys multiple times over a three-year period.
Jerami Gamble, 30, was arrested May 17. He was charged with continual sex abuse of a child under the age of 14. His bond was set at $40,000.
The allegations of abuse against Gamble came to light in August, when the victim made a claim of sexual abuse after being taken to the emergency room at the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The alleged victims were brothers, the children of a person Gamble knew, according to the affidavit. In interviews with child advocacy counselors, the boys said that Gamble forced them to have sex with him while they were between the ages of 6 and 8 years old, according to the affidavit.
Gamble was in jail on an assault at the time the complaints were made to police, according to court records. He was found not guilty of those charges in November 2017.
Gamble was arrested on May 17. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
