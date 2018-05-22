Three people remained hospitalized Tuesday after being shot Friday at Santa Fe High School.
A gunman shot at least 23 people, killing 10 of them, Friday morning. Emergency responders took at least 13 people to area hospitals. Authorities have charged 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a junior at the high school, in connection with the shooting.
Two people are at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston and one person is at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, officials said.
John Barnes remains in critical condition at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Barnes, a school police officer, was shot in the arm.
A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes’ elbow, which required surgery to repair, officials said.
Barnes was flown to the medical branch at 8:31 a.m. Friday, and had suffered significant blood loss, officials said.
A woman, 50, remains in good condition at the medical branch. She had been shot in the leg, officials said. Medical branch officials did not identify her.
One person with multiple gunshot wounds remains at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in fair condition, hospital officials said. The hospital referred to the person as a child and did not name the patient.
