Update, 2:08 p.m.
In a press conference outside Santa Fe High School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for the Texas Legislature to convene a roundtable discussion to come up with solutions to stop future massacres in Texas school.
"We need to do more to just pray for the victims of the families," Abbott said. "It’s time in Texas to take action to make sure this tragedy is not repeated again."
Abbott said that he would ask for state legislators to meet in a roundtable discussion next week to talk about possible law changes — including speeding background checks. The panel should include parents, victims and supporters of the Second Amendment, Abbott said.
At the same press conference, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said schools needed to reconsider their design to potentially limit the entrances in and out of schools.
ORIGINAL STORY
Just hours after at least nine people were shot and killed at Santa Fe High School, President Donald Trump said mass shootings have been "going on too long in our country."
"We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack," Trump said during an event at the White House.
"We're with you in this tragic hour and we'll be with you forever," Trump said.
Other elected officials said they were making their way to Santa Fe on Friday afternoon.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was heading to Santa Fe for a 1:30 p.m. press conference. Abbott ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half staff.
"The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the survivors and the families of the victims and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers," Abbott said in the order.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn's office said he was planning to arrive in Santa Fe this afternoon.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those injured and killed at Santa Fe School District," Cornyn said. "Until we know the facts and the circumstances, it's hard to comment on what happened. And certainly, we all are standing by again and our hearts go out to those who are affected by this terrible tragedy."
In a press release, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said he and his wife were also grieving the mass murder.
"Any and all federal assets and resources that are needed will be provided, and Texas will come together in the wake of this horror," Cruz said. "Texas is renowned for its strength and resilience in the face of adversity, and our communities will always care for the afflicted and bring justice to those who do us harm. Today, we work swiftly to accomplish both."
Cruz credited the action of an "armed officer who intercepted the gunman and brought the suspect into custody," although that detail has not been confirmed by law enforcement officials.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.