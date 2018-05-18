The accused shooter in Friday’s mass killing is a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School, who police say used his father’s guns to kill 10 people and wound at least 10 more.
Hours after the shooting happened, law enforcement officials named Dimitrios Pagourtzis, of Alvin, as the main suspect in the shootings that have caused so much shock and grief in a small, quiet community.
The student told police in the aftermath of the shooting he didn’t shoot the students he liked so he “could have his story told,” according to a probable cause affidavit released late Friday.
Pagourtzis was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant Friday in the aftermath of the school shooting, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Pagourtzis was armed with his father’s Remington 870 shotgun and .38-caliber revolver, according to the affidavit.
Pagourtzis was wearing a trench coat, according to the affidavit.
The murder charge specifically come from the deaths of three students found dead inside the school after the shooting, according to the affidavit.
The victims were unidentified at the time the affidavit was written.
The assault charge comes from the wounding of Santa Fe Independent School District Police Officer John Barnes, who was shot in the arm while responding to the shooting. Barnes was flown by helicopter to the University of Texas Medical Branch, where he underwent an hours-long surgery to repair blood vessels and other damage.
Barnes was out of surgery and in intensive care on Friday evening, a medical branch spokesman said.
During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that investigators had evidence that he initially planned to kill himself, but ultimately surrendered to officers inside the school at 8:02 a.m.
Pagourtzis was arraigned by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry in a three-minute hearing just after 6 p.m. Friday — less than 12 hours after police say he opened fire on classmates and teachers in the halls of Santa Fe High School.
Wearing a jail jumpsuit and surrounded by four Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies, he only spoke to confirm that he was a U.S. citizen and that he was requesting a court-appointed attorney. He also corrected Henry on the pronunciation of his name.
Henry denied Pagourtzis’ bond, which he said he was required to do under Texas law.
After the hearing, Pagourtzis was taken away to a solitary confinement cell at the county jail. His next court hearing was not immediately set.
Capital murder is a first-degree felony with a sentencing range of 25 years to life in prison. The law does not allow for officials to pursue the death penalty against a 17-year-old, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Investigators did not release much information about the suspect in the immediate aftermath, but social media postings connected to accounts bearing his name include photos of guns and provocative shirts with slogans such as “Born to Kill.”
Pagourtzis shared photographs on a now-deleted Facebook page of clothes with a German Iron Cross medal and a Soviet hammer and sickle pin.
An Instagram account that appears to belong to Pagourtzis also shows the account following multiple gun-related accounts, including “sickguns,” “gunspictures,” as well as others called Guns Fanatics, Guns Lovers and Guns Glory.
A public record search identifies Pagourtzis as an Alvin resident.
Jayne Scharnberge, a neighbor, described him as part of a secluded Greek family that once roasted a pig on a spit for Easter.
The Pagourtzis family has lived at the residence for more than 20 years and the 17-year-old used to play with Scharnberge’s children when he was younger, she said.
It is unclear why Pagourtzis and a younger sister went to Santa Fe schools while their home is in Alvin, Scharnberge said.
Federal and local law enforcement agencies, shortly after the shooting, shut down parts of state Highway 6 near the 19000 block as they investigated possible explosive devices at a trailer apparently connected to Pagourtzis.
One neighbor of the trailer, Cantrell Dan, said he had been questioned about the home by the FBI. Dan was unable to reach his home because of the roadblock on Friday afternoon.
Dan did not know the residents of the home. He said he heard an explosion at about 5:40 a.m. from near the home where officials are now searching.
Investigators collected journals and other items that belonged to Pagourtzis. The teen intended to kill himself during the shooting, before ultimately surrendering to police officers, Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference.
Pagourtzis was on the Santa Fe Indians junior varsity football team and was once credited as playing a “huge role” in a game, according to an Oct. 6, 2016 district article.
He also was once on school’s honor roll.
Pagourtzis also was listed as a member of a Greek Orthodox dancing group, according to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Galveston’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.