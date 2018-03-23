TEXAS CITY
A Texas City firefighter was arrested Tuesday and charged with deadly conduct, months after he allegedly fired a gun at a pair of teenagers passing by his house.
The Texas City Police Department announced the arrest in a news release sent out at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
The shooting happened at an unnamed location on the night of Jan. 6, according to the news release.
The man fired a gun at a car passing by his house that was occupied by a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, according to the release. Neither person was injured in the shooting.
A warrant was issued for the man's arrest. He turned himself in at the Galveston County jail on Tuesday, according to the news release.
Mark Pandanell, 56, of Texas City, was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $5,000. He posted his bond shortly after turning himself in, according to the news release.
