A Santa Fe man was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for torturing 20 cats and for several other charges, bringing to an end a years-long legal battle in Galveston County district courts.
“I’m glad that this is over,” said Greg Russell, the attorney representing Brian Anthony Cheek, 44. “I wish it was over a long time ago.”
Cheek pleaded guilty Thursday on two counts of cruelty to animals, one count of theft and tampering with physical evidence, Russell said. Four other outstanding charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, Russell said.
Russell has defended Cheek in recent years while he faced as many as 10 felony charges lodged beginning in 2013 when police arrested him during a raid on his home.
Authorities during that raid found evidence that Cheek had tortured and killed 20 cats and kept the remains at his Santa Fe home. They eventually charged him with five counts of animal cruelty.
The two counts Cheek pleaded guilty to Thursday were related to that case, with the other three being dismissed as part of the plea agreement, court records show.
Police also found a 2012 Polaris RZR that had been stolen in La Marque, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities later charged Cheek with theft in connection to that incident, records show.
Santa Fe police raided Cheek’s home in December 2013 as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation, eventually charging him with possession of a controlled substance, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, records show.
The tampering charge was because Cheek was accused of destroying information on his cellphone during that investigation, according to court documents.
The drug charges, which involved methamphetamine, led to years of legal maneuverings on both sides that included Cheek going before a jury three times before being found not guilty.
After short deliberations, a jury in January found Cheek not guilty on the 2013 charge of possession of a controlled substance, Russell said.
That was the third time the case went before jurors, Russell said.
The first in January 2016 ended after nearly two full days of deliberations when the jury found Cheek not guilty of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, but failed to reach a verdict on the lesser charge of possession.
Cheek was again brought before a jury in December 2017, during which a judge declared a mistrial during witness testimony, officials said.
While awaiting trial on the charges related to the 2013 raid, Cheek was accused of possessing methamphetamine in 2017 and charged, but that count was dismissed as part of Thursday’s plea agreement, court records show.
Cheek’s 10th charge ended when he was sentenced in 2016 to seven years in prison after he was judged to have violated terms of probation granted in 2004.
