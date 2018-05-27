A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy shot the tires of a car that was trying to flee the scene of a game room robbery early Sunday morning, according to the Hitchcock Police Department.
Three men were arrested after the robbery, Hitchcock Police Chief John Hamm said.
The robbery happened about 3:40 a.m. Sunday at the Winners Zone game room, in the 8000 block of Wallace Avenue, in Hitchcock, Hamm said.
Three men overpowered an armed security guard, and one of them showed a pistol, Hamm said. They took the guard's gun, but someone in the game room was able to call 911 while the robbery took place, Hamm said
A sheriff's deputy responded to the call, along with a Hitchcock Police Department officer. The robbers saw officers outside the building and attempted to get out through the game room's ceiling by trying to climb on top of a sink in a bathroom, Hamm said.
That failed, and the men then tried to rush out the building's front door, according to the police department.
The group got to a car, but a deputy shot out a tire before it was able to pull away. The car crashed into the game room building.
No one was injured in the shooting or the crash.
Hamm lauded the deputy for her quick actions.
"I think think she acted exceptionally," he said.
Three people were arrested.
Joel Jackson, 19, Caleb Reed, 18, both of Houston; and Michael Kie, 60, of Dickinson, all were charged with aggravated robbery and denied bond, according to jail records. All three were in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's was the second reported game room robbery in Galveston County this year. In February, a man was arrested for robbing a Bacliff game room at gunpoint. His arrest came two weeks after the actual robbery because it initially went unreported to authorities.
Hitchcock has 11 legally permitted game rooms, and almost 700 slot machines. The game rooms generate about $400,000 in annual revenue for the city but are a source of frustration for local law enforcement officials, who view the businesses as a target for, and generator of, criminal activity.
Hamm said the Winners Zone game room has been shut down before for city code violations. The business changed its name and reopened recently, he said.
"The problem is that you close one, and two more open up," Hamm said.
