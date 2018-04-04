A dramatic shortage of newsprint supply and the increasingly extreme volatility of pricing is leading to changes at The Daily News.
Recent tariffs introduced by the U.S. Commerce Department — duties as high as 32 percent — are already presenting dramatic changes in both the supply and price of newsprint and other paper products. Many newspapers across the nation are currently finding supplies short and prices spiking. The Daily News is not alone.
And as reported previously, this current situation is the result of a single New York-based hedge fund driving these tariffs forward on behalf of one paper mill — its sole investment in the paper industry. The vast majority of paper producers, investors and consumers — more than 60 groups — are actively fighting against the recently imposed rules. The level and effect of the recently imposed duties are historic in nature.
The two largest line items at The Daily News are people and paper — both extremely valuable and integral to the success of the newspaper in serving the more than 45,000 daily print readers. But in response to such drastic changes in the newsprint market, we will need to make changes to navigate this period of great disruption.
A few items you may notice include a reduction in pages in effort to conserve newsprint supplies. Also, you may notice features or sections occasionally moving to different locations throughout the newspaper. Additionally, certain daily features may appear with a different frequency. In the end, however, the key and core items will remain as before.
Please know we will be making decisions with the goal of protecting our commitment to deliver the best locally generated news and information to subscribers and readers. Some changes may be more evident than others, but we hope in balance you will continue to both subscribe and read The Daily News. Your support is as important now as ever.
