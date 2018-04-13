A man was killed early Friday morning after the truck he was driving crashed into a highway barrier during a police chase beginning in Bacliff.
The chase began at about 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 15th Street and Avenue D in Bacliff, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Deputies were called to a vehicle careened halfway into a ditch, officials said. As they approached the driver, deputies could smell alcohol from the vehicle, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The driver pulled out of the ditch, fleeing from deputies, officials said. He raced state Highway 149, driving north into Seabrook and Harris County and reaching speeds up to 90 mph, officials said.
The chase came to a stop when the driver crashed into a safety barrel in the 3400 block of state Highway 146, deputies said.
The driver was pinned inside the vehicle, officials said. Rescue crews pulled him from the truck and he was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, where he died, officials said.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the driver. The crash was being investigated by the Seabrook Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Seabrook’s police department did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the department did not have additional information.
No deputies were injured in the crash, and Trochesset said he did not believe his deputies did anything to cause the crash. The sheriff’s office will review video of the chase and crash to determine if anything was done incorrectly, he said.
