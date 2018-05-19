Sandy and Lonnie Phillips drove to Santa Fe in an RV from San Antonio on Friday night. They had been visiting family, but when the word of the shooting in Santa Fe reached them, they rolled out.
Standing in front of Santa Fe High School on Saturday morning, the Phillipses said it was the ninth time they’d gone to a city affected by a mass shooting — all since their daughter, Jessi Gahwi, was killed in the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colo., in 2012.
The couple now performs a grim ritual of going to the scenes of mass shootings to offer support and counsel, Sandy Phillips said.
She hoped to offer some comfort to the people of Santa Fe for what she expected them to go through in coming days, she said. Not only would there be grieving, but conspiracy theorists and other opportunists would be preying on the city, she said.
“What lies ahead, they are not prepared for,” Phillips said. “It’s hard to be a survivor of mass shootings in America.”
On Saturday, the first full day after the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, officials and residents acknowledged that recovery, whatever that means, would be a long road.
The process started with the most basic things. At about noon Saturday, students and staff from Santa Fe High School were shuttled to the campus and allowed to retrieve their personal items and cars.
Students were escorted by police officers and were only allowed in parts of the building — away from where 10 people were killed and another dozen or more were wounded Friday morning.
About 50 students had retrieved their items by 1 p.m. Saturday. The school had initially planned to stop the shuttles at 4 p.m., but later announced that the work would continue into the night.
The school district has already canceled classes across the entire district through Tuesday, officials said. Santa Fe High School’s graduation was set for June 1. Officials have not said whether that date would change.
Jason Tabor, Santa Fe’s mayor-elect who will be sworn in next week, said he had been floored by the outpouring of support the city had received.
“We have been showered with support throughout the community,” Tabor said. “We just need prayers. Once all the big media outlets leave in the next few weeks, or whatever, once the federal investigators are done, we’re going to need help past that point. We’re going to need help in the second and third and fourth weeks. This is not something that any community wants to experience.”
Some noted Saturday that Santa Fe, like other Galveston County communities, is still recovering from another tragedy: Hurricane Harvey deluged the city just nine months before. Santa Fe received 54.77 inches of rain during the storm, the second-highest rainfall total in the county. Water from Santa Fe’s bayous rose and flooded homes in some neighborhoods.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, who flew home to his district from Washington on Friday evening, noted the trying circumstances.
“We will pull together,” Weber said. “We will grieve together, we love one another, we will work together. We’re still doing it after Harvey, we’ll do it after this.”
