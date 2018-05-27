A Royal Caribbean cruise ship crew member who went missing at sea in December jumped to his death, according to a recently released report from the Bahamas Maritime Authority.
The crew member went missing from Vision of the Seas on Dec. 8, 2017. The Vision of the Seas had sailed out of Galveston four days earlier.
A maritime safety investigation report published April 24 concluded that the crew member, a 24-year-old pool cleaner from small island nation of Mauritius, jumped overboard at about 5 a.m.
He was not reported missing until seven hours later.
The authority did not fault the cruise line for any mistakes made during the man overboard incident but did conclude that the ship's crew could have reported the missing earlier, after he did not show up to a scheduled safety training session.
"If the trainer had report him absent when training was to commence then his own work supervisor may have raised the alarm considerably earlier," the authority wrote.
Royal Caribbean implemented a new policy to locate crew members who do arrive at training sessions after the suicide, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.