TEXAS CITY
A transformer at an electrical substation in Texas City exploded and burned Tuesday afternoon sending large plumes of dark smoke into the air.
It was the second time in less than a month that a large fire in the city has sent emergency responders scrambling.
The fire broke out at the CenterPoint Energy substation in the 5500 block of state Highway 146 about 4:30 p.m. after a transformer exploded at the station, officials said.
Mineral oil in the transformer burned, which contributed to the smoke, officials said. The plume was visible for miles, and even showed up on the National Weather Service’s radar.
No one was injured in the fire, officials said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Neither CenterPoint nor Texas-New Mexico Power reported widespread power outages in the hours after the fire, although there were some reports of power surges and lights flickering from League City all the way to Galveston.
Power was interrupted at some plants inside the Texas City industrial complex, according to Texas City Emergency Management. Those outages resulted in an abnormal number of flares at some of the plants, officials said.
League City’s city hall switched to generator power Tuesday evening as a precaution, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Fire crews from Texas City, Dickinson and Bacliff responded to the fire. In addition to the fire in the substation, the flames also sparked a small grass fire to the north of the facility. Firefighters were making sure that fire didn’t spread and were still on the scene at 6:30 p.m.
State Highway 146 was closed for a short time when emergency responders first arrived at the scene of the fire.
It was the second time in three weeks that an explosion and fire has sparked emergency alerts in Texas City, which is home to one of the largest petrochemical and refining complexed in the United States.
An April 19 explosion in a piece of equipment at the Valero refinery on Loop 197 also caused massive flames and heavy smoke. Five people received minor injuries during that incident.
Neither the company nor the city of Texas City has explained what caused the explosion at Valero.
Tuesday’s fire did not occur at a refinery. The substation is north of the former P.H. Robinson power plant, which was shut down in 2009 and demolished in 2013.
Reporter Matt deGrood contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.