The Texas City police bomb squad was Monday called to identify a suspicious package at a fast-food restaurant in Santa Fe.
The bomb squad is investigating a metal box chained to a tree behind the Jack in the Box restaurant at 13620 state Highway 6, Santa Fe Police spokesman Greg Boody said.
A bomb-sniffing dog has already investigated the object and did not indicate any explosives.
The restaurant has been evacuated, but no other extra precautions are being taken, Boody said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.