LEAGUE CITY
Students at two Galveston County schools were taken into custody on Monday, in separate incidents involving guns or threats to school campuses.
No one was injured in the incidents and officials say there are no threats to county schools.
The incidents happened at League City Intermediate School and La Marque High School.
A student brought an unloaded gun to League City Intermediate School, 2588 Webster St., Monday morning and was arrested, Clear Creek ISD officials said.
The student is in custody of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, officials district said.
Another student reported the gun to school authorities. The event happened sometime before 10 a.m., district officials said.
In La Marque, a high school student was arrested after a he "sent a text requesting a weapon to be brought to him at school," the Texas City Independent School District said in a Facebook post and a message sent to parents.
The district considered the message an indirect threat to campus, and the student was arrested. Other students reported the text message to school officials, the district said.
"TCISD will push to have anyone directly or indirectly threatening our schools punished to the fullest extent of the law," the district said. "All threats will be taken seriously."
The arrests come on the first full school day in the county since 10 people were killed inside Santa Fe High School by a gunman armed with a handgun and shotgun.
There had been no other reported incidents in Galveston County on Monday.
Hoax threats and gun scares are common after mass shooting events. Following the Parkland, Fla., shooting in February, multiple Galveston County schools reported scares that kept students from campus.
Some local district have increased their precautions in the wake of the Santa Fe shooting. In a message to parents on Sunday, the Galveston Independent School District announced that had order increased police and security presence during special events at all campuses for the remainder of the school year.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
It doesn't say specifically, but evidently the kid was already inside the school with it (?).
Secure fencing, limited access points at perimetert, metal detectors, and armed capable security officer(s), and the student would have been unlikley to get inside with it.
That's not second guessing...that's an effort to get people thinking about preventing, not just reacting.
