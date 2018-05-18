A school resource officer, a sophomore baseball player, a substitute teacher and a foreign exchange student were among those injured in a mass shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School.
As of press time, officials had not identified the 10 dead and 10 wounded initially reported. However, hospital officials reported at least 14 wounded people from the shooting.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was being held on a capital murder charge after the Friday morning shooting.
Santa Fe ISD officials did not release a list of names of the victims by press time.
Family members confirmed that substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale was among the victims killed in the shooting.
Tisdale’s niece, Leia Olinde, said Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year.
“She helped me put it on, she helped fix my hair,” Olinde said.
“She was wonderful. She was just so loving. I’ve never met a woman who loved her family so much.”
Tisdale was married to her husband for about 40 years and the two had three children and eight grandchildren, Olinde said.
Also confirmed as dead is an exchange student from Pakistan, Sabika Sheikh, the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C., said according to the Associated Press.
Two people confirmed to be injured are John Barnes and Rome Schubert.
Barnes, a school police officer, was shot in the arm when he confronted the gunman.
A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around Barnes’ elbow, which required surgery to repair, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He said Barnes was in stable condition.
Barnes was the first to engage Pagourtzis, Marshall said.
Barnes remains in intensive care at the medical branch in Galveston.
Shubert is a sophomore baseball player at Santa Fe High who was also injured and is recovering.
Several other reports of deaths are unconfirmed. Several people are missing, their families and friends said.
The unconfirmed list of unaccounted for people includes Ann Perkins, Chris Stone, Angelique Ramirez, Kimberly Vaughn and Kyle McLeod.
Multiple hospitals in Galveston County treated the victims. Hospital officials reported treating a total of 14 victims.
The names of the victims at the hospitals were not made public Friday.
Barnes, the school police officer, was flown to the medical branch at 8:31 a.m., officials said. He had suffered significant blood loss, officials said.
He was in surgery most of the day, and after surgery went into intensive care, officials said.
A middle-aged woman had been shot in the leg and had surgery, medical branch officials said. She was in intensive care at press time.
A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, was also shot in the leg and was in good condition, officials said.
On Friday, Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster discharged six of the eight shooting victims it treated. As of press time, one patient remained in fair condition and another patient remained in critical condition, officials said.
Mainland Medical Center on Friday discharged two shooting victims it received, officials said.
Also, a walk-in patient was treated at the University of Texas Medical Branch in League City and was discharged, officials said.
