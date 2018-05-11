TEXAS CITY
More than three weeks after an explosion and fire at Valero Energy Corp.’s Texas City refinery, company officials are still not responding to questions about what happened, nor have they elaborated on a brief public statement released in the aftermath of the blast.
Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said Friday an investigation into the blast seemed to be going well, but that he hadn’t heard about any cause of the explosion.
Valero officials have not told the city whether they know what caused the explosion, Doyle said.
“Every corporate citizen inside the city not only has a responsibility, but a moral obligation to be transparent,” Doyle said about Valero not responding to questions.
The Texas City Department of Emergency Management does not conduct investigations itself, but must wait for Valero, said Tom Munoz, director of the department.
Valero has fulfilled its immediate obligations by submitting a report about the explosion to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, said Brian McGovern, spokesman for the commission.
The company may be required to provide additional information about the emissions as part of the commission’s investigation into the explosion, but it could take up to two months for the commission to issue its final report, McGovern said.
Valero did not respond to repeated requests for comment about the report it provided to the commission or a brief public statement the company released.
“We can’t speculate why or why not they are not communicating with the media,” McGovern said.
The refinery emitted an estimated 5,098 pounds of alkylates, 13,714 pounds of carbon monoxide, 974 pounds of hydrogen fluoride and 11,925 pounds of particulate matter, according to the report.
The refinery also released hydrogen sulfide, oxides of nitrogen and sulfur dioxide. Although the refinery is permitted to release those materials, the rates at which the latter two substances were released exceeded the plant’s permitted hourly rate, according to the report.
The report estimates the releases that occurred in the 24 hours after the explosion and fire in a fractionator tower April 19 at the refinery, south of Loop 197 in Texas City’s industrial complex.
The emission amounts in the report are just estimates, a commission spokesman said.
Five people were treated for minor injuries and health issues after the fire, which was contained by fire crews about 90 minutes after it broke out.
A day after an explosion that rattled windows and sent flames and a plume of oily black smoke into the sky, company officials said one employee had been evaluated for health issues and four contractors had sustained minor injuries.
Other than with a four-paragraph prepared statement, Valero officials declined to answer questions.
The statement did not specify what the health issue had been, but stated the employee had returned to work the next day. The four contractors had received minor injuries while leaving the area of the blast and fire, according to the statement.
Valero’s Texas City plant in 2017 had a refining capacity of 225,000 barrels per day, according to the company.
The refinery produces a wide range of petroleum products including fuel gas, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gases, according to the company.
