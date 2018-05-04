LEAGUE CITY
The Lakefront Preserve Homeowners Association board in League City has gone rogue, residents said.
About 20 residents living in the 60-home neighborhood are accusing the board of not following the association bylaws, making rash decisions, such as cutting down trees without a vote, and not handling money the right way.
Rob Draeger, the board’s president, and Roy Anderson, treasurer and secretary, did not return phone calls or emails for this story. The Daily News reached out to both men in April and again on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“People were extremely upset because they were not given a choice or a vote, and two men just decided to cut down three huge, irreplaceable oaks,” resident Kim Osborne said. “People were also upset because two men that did not provide financials have sole access to all of the HOA’s money.”
Cutting down oak trees at the entrance into the neighborhood off Davis Road was just one rash act that residents didn’t expect and didn’t appreciate, she said.
“The same group cut down trees on someone’s private property,” said resident Cecelia Faske. “They’re just winging it.”
But other strange things have happened, residents said. The board held meetings in the street, held elections that didn’t go by the bylaws and threatened some neighbors, they said. Not everyone wanted to go on record or have their photos taken out of fear of retaliation, they said.
“There’s been a lack of transparency,” said Preston Phillips, a former HOA board member who has lived in Lakefront Preserve since 2000.
Sometime last year, the board ended an agreement with its property management company, and residents knew nothing about the decision or the reasons, Phillips said.
“There needs to be a layer between homeowners and the board so there’s a neutral party,” Phillips said. “We don’t need neighbors trying to enforce deed restrictions.”
Phillips was leaving for work one morning in April when he saw lawn service crews cutting down trees, he said.
After crews had cut the trees down, the board sent out a letter to neighbors about surveys done to validate taking down the trees, but the surveys never happened, residents said.
The trees caused damage to the curbs and to a wall, the letter stated.
League City code enforcement officers and city arborist Heather McKnight visited Lakefront Preserve on April 9 in response to residents’ concerns that trees were removed without a permit. The city staff determined cutting the trees didn’t violate any ordinances, McKnight said.
“Based on site measurements of the remaining stumps, none of the trees that were removed are considered protected trees under the current tree ordinance,” McKnight said.
Protected trees have to be at least 19 inches in diameter or 60 inches in circumference when measured at 4.5 ft above the ground. The trees also have to be on the list of protected tree species in the ordinance. Oaks are on that list, but the ones cut down at Lakefront Preserve were smaller.
“The trees are gone,” Faske said. “There’s nothing to be done about that. They were beautiful trees. It looks dead now.”
Rumors are spreading through the neighborhood about other issues, including the $619 annual association fees, but residents said they can’t get the board members to call them or text them about information such as a changed meeting time or place.
“We are seeking advice,” Faske said.
