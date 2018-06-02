GALVESTON
Amid the University of Texas Medical Branch students graduating Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, a small section of graduates were able to celebrate a special achievement: earning their medical and doctoral degrees at the same time.
The MD-PhD program allows a student to pursue a research degree and a medical degree at the same time, medical branch officials said. The program participants were among the 214 people who graduated from the medical branch’s school of medicine Saturday.
Once students in this program graduate, they are able to work as both doctors treating patients and as scientists conducting research in the lab, Dr. Jose Barral, director of the program, said.
“It provides combined training,” he said. “The key is that it combines degrees. Students are working in programs together, and that’s unique.”
The program is competitive and only up to five students are admitted each year, Barral said.
These combined doctor-scientists will be crucial to solving the medical problems of the future, Barral said.
“The rationale is that they are approaching health and face problems in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases,” he said. “It enables students to have the right training. These students are going to be the ones who move medicine forward.”
Talha Ijaz, 30, a graduating medical branch student, participated in his combined degree program. Not only will he be a physician but he will also continue his research in aortic aneurysms, he said.
This combined degree was ideal because it can help with training, Ijaz said.
“There are many great aspects,” he said. “Comparing it to regular programs, this program allows you to have an opportunity to expand your knowledge base. You can explore research and pursue treatment options. The opportunity to get trained in both areas as a scientist and a physician is great.”
