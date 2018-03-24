There was something familiar about the results of Mayes Middleton’s victory in this month’s Republican primary.
Middleton, who was attempting to oust two-term incumbent Wayne Faircloth from his state representative seat, received fewer votes than his opponent in Galveston County.
According to complete but unofficial voting results, Middleton lost the Galveston County portion of Texas House District 23 by 92 votes. Faircloth received 4,326 votes, Middleton, 4,270. The district includes Galveston, Texas City, La Marque and the Bolivar Peninsula
The results reflected the split local opinion on the race, between people who supported Middleton’s campaign as a “true conservative” allied with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott versus Faircloth’s appeal to his experience producing local results.
That Middleton lost by a slim margin in Galveston County hardly mattered because of his performance in Chambers County, the only other in House District 23.
Middleton won Chambers County by 3,724 to 1,638, a margin of more than 2 to 1. He will be the heavily favored Republican nominee in November’s general election against Galveston Democrat Amanda Jamrok.
If the results of Faircloth’s bid felt familiar to him, it’s because he was first elected to office thanks to heavy support in Chambers County.
In the Nov. 2014 general election for the house district seat, Democratic candidate Susan Criss received 13,164 votes in Galveston County. Faircloth received 10,773.
However in Chambers County, Faircloth defeated Criss, 6,898 to 1,437, a nearly 5-to-1 margin.
As a result of the vote, Faircloth became the first Republican to represent Galveston Island in Austin since Reconstruction, which began just after the Civil War.
In an interview last week, Criss said she didn’t make a concerted effort to campaign in Chambers County in 2014. She also was let down by some Democratic groups that said they could deliver votes, she said.
To compare her and Faicloth’s losses is “apples and oranges,” she said. Faircloth had a strong conservative voting record and did campaign heavily in both parts of the district.
Rather, she thought Faircloth might have been hurt by people voting in blocks in the Galveston County Judge race between Mark Henry and Lonnie Cox. Cox campaigned with Middleton, which might have drawn some wavering voters away from Faircloth and made the split in support seem greater in numbers than it was in feeling, she said.
The past results don’t necessarily mean a concerted liberal turnout in the November election, as some have speculated there might be nationwide.
“I think it’s going to be an interesting time,” Criss said.
Still, the power of Chambers County’s voting bloc was felt, even though the county’s entire population is smaller than the city of Galveston’s, at only about 38,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
But the county’s deep-red nature — only 726 people in the county voted in the Democratic Primary — and apparently motivated base, mean it could be a red anchor dividing Galveston County results for years to come.
“I think the district is going to become a safe one for Republicans,” said Eric Smith, the chairman of the Chambers County Republican Party.
Although Middleton during the campaign tried to create an ideological split between himself and Faircloth, calling the incumbent a “liberal Republican” who was allied with House Speak Joe Straus, Smith said he didn’t think it was inter-party differences that drew voters to Middleton in greater numbers.
Rather, he credited Middleton’s win to the amount of outreach the candidate did in the county, and said he thought voters wanted to support a local person.
Middleton had an inside track against Faircloth in Chambers County from the start of the campaign. His family home is in Wallisville, and he is the Chambers County Republican Party secretary, according to the group’s website.
Chambers County is 70 percent white, and has a median household income of more than $70,000, according to data compiled by the Houston-Galveston Area Council. Nearly a quarter of its workers are employed in the manufacturing industry. The county is growing because of the continued growth of Houston, Smith said.
That growth is why the house district would become increasingly secure for Republicans in the future, if its current boundaries remain.
District boundaries could change in the relatively near future, however. The legislature will draw new district maps after release of the 2020 U.S Census. Smith said he wouldn’t be surprised if Chambers County, with its growing, strong Republican base, is included in a redrawn district with Liberty County — another Republican stronghold — to create an even safer seat.
