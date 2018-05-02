A police raid in which a League City man was shot to death Tuesday morning resulted in two felony drug charges against the man’s stepson and the seizure of 8 ounces of marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A League City police officer shot and killed Roger Fortner, 49, when SWAT team members encountered him holding a “samurai-style sword,” which he refused to put down, even after being shot with a non-lethal beanbag round, police said.
The League City Combined Area Response Team entered Fortner’s house in the 300 block of Morningside Drive about 5 a.m. with a warrant allowing officers to search the house without knocking or announcing their presence, although police said in a press release Wednesday that officers had announced themselves before entering.
Police received the warrant after an investigation into reports of drugs being sold at the house, according to the affidavit. The department said it had received such complaints for about four years.
In their application for the warrant, investigators said they had evidence that marijuana and guns were being sold inside the house, and they had arrested people who had made purchases from people who lived at the house, according to the affidavit.
District Court Judge Kerry Neves issued the warrant April 28.
A search of the home conducted after the shooting found marijuana in plastic bags, a digital scale and glass pipe, according to the affidavit. In total, the marijuana weighed 8.14 ounces, according to the affidavit.
Police charged Brandon Wilson, 20, of League City with one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance for the less than 1 gram of THC investigators detected in the pipe, according to the affidavit.
Wilson is Fortner’s stepson, Sheriff Henry Trochesset, whose office is investigating the shooting, said.
The charges against Wilson were upgraded from state jail felonies to third-degree felonies because the house is in a drug-free zone near Hall Elementary School, according to the affidavit.
Wilson was held on $40,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
The affidavit made no mention of guns being found in the residence. A League City Police Department spokesman did not respond to questions about the result of the raid on Wednesday afternoon.
The department did on Wednesday identify the two officers who fired weapons during the raid. Officers Matt Maggiolino and Andrew Gilbertson have both been placed on paid administrative leave since the shooting.
The department said Maggiolino fired the fatal shots at Fortner. Gilbertson fired a less-lethal round — described as a beanbag — at Fortner, police said.
It was unclear from available documents whether the beanbag round struck Fortner.
Fortner didn’t drop the weapon after the beanbag round was fired, police said.
Maggiolino then fired a rifle several times. Fortner was declared dead at the scene.
Fortner’s death is the second fatal police shooting in League City this year. In January, a police officer shot Alvaro Herrera, 18, after a robbery attempt in a CVS parking lot.
The department said Herrera attempted to take officer Stephen Massey’s weapon during a struggle in a neighborhood near where the attempted robbery happened.
The sheriff’s office has concluded that investigation and passed its information on to the Galveston County District Attorney’s office, Trochesset said Wednesday.
Fortner’s death is the fifth fatal officer-involved shooting in two years in Galveston County.
The shooting is the second in five months during which a local officer shot a person wielding a sword. In December, a La Marque police officer shot and killed Gregory Ray Ham, who police said attacked the officer and his police dog while they were trying to arrest him after a burglary.
