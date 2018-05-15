GALVESTON
Three new Galveston city council members took the oath of office Tuesday, ushering in a new legislative body for a two-year term and a shift in the makeup of the seven-member council.
A fourth new position on the council in District 5 is in a runoff election and voters won’t decide who is elected to that seat until June.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough welcomed the new council and noted the changes to come. Each council has its own personality and there would be changes, Yabrough said.
“Little tweaks of personality changes the game plan, changes the landscape and we’ve got to be flexible enough to be able to capture it and move forward,” Yarbrough said.
He praised the work of the current council over the past four years, which he called one of the most productive in his memory.
“In the last four years our council meetings are less contentious,” Yarbrough said.
“We have fewer council meetings, which allows staff to do more work. Our meetings are shorter even though we have fewer, and quite honestly in my opinion, they are more productive.”
The council had been more transparent than previous councils with fewer executive sessions, which are closed-door meetings usually held to discuss legal matters, and better processing of public records, he said.
The council had also moved forward on numerous long-sought projects, including a community pool, new roads around the city and the return of the trolley, Yarbrough said.
“We have so many streets and public infrastructure improvements I can’t list them all, but you’ve driven the detours and seen what all is being done.”
The city had been working to review hundreds of ordinances on the books and had completed beautification projects around the city, he said. The internal management of the city had improved and operated more efficiently, he said.
“The bottom line is this group, along with a lot of staff and a lot of community input, we’re on the right track folks,” Yarbrough said.
“We’re not there yet. We’ve got a lot of work to do and with this council coming on, we’ve got a pipeline full of projects and initiatives that will make this city better.”
On Tuesday, new council members David Collins, Jason Hardcastle and Jackie Cole were sworn in, along with returning members Yarbrough, Amy Bly and Craig Brown.
New and returning members made brief comments, primarily to thank family and supporters. Several council members noted the amount of time commitment the unpaid positions take.
“I have not worked with a city council member who has not put in an enormous amount of personal time, family time, business time to represent this city,” Brown said.
“It’s been an honor working with these past city councils and I look forward to working with this city council.”
Departing members Frank Maceo, Mike Doherty and Carolyn Sunseri were recognized Tuesday for their years of service. Challengers defeated Maceo and Sunseri in their re-election bids on May 5.
Councilwoman Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon is term limited after serving six years on the board. She will stay on council until her successor is decided in the June election. Carol Hollaway and John Paul Listowski are running against each other in District 5.
“We won’t always agree on every little issue, but there’s no question in my mind all of us have the same goal and that’s to make Galveston better,” Yarbrough said.
(1) comment
My hope is that the new council will remember the Galveston resident in its deliberations, and know that pro-development is not necessarily pro-Galveston.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.