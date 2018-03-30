National maritime experts are praising a recently passed $1.3 billion national spending bill for providing increased funding to port projects, and Galveston public dock officials hope to use some of that money to address some of their infrastructure needs.
“It’s double what it was in the past designated for ports,” Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees said. “Obviously, a candidate for this will be our slip fill projects.”
The spending bill tripled funding for the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grants from $500 million to $1.5 billion and provides $1.4 billion for harbor maintenance spending, among other items, according to officials with the American Association of Port Authorities.
“We’ve worked hard to create greater awareness among policymakers and the public for the vital role that ports play in our economy, national security and international competitiveness,” said the association’s president and CEO Kurt Nagle. “We’re particularly pleased that Congress and the administration are demonstrating through this bill that they recognize the importance of ports.”
American ports will need about $66 billion for infrastructure repairs and investments over the next 10 years, according to a study by the American Association of Port Authorities.
Some of the proposed updates include a $3.3 billion crossing at the Port of Virginia, an $11 billion rail tunnel at the ports of New York and New Jersey, and a $750 million modernization project at the Port of Alaska, among others, according to the study.
Before the spending bill passed, association officials had lobbied federal legislators for extra funding to address some of the infrastructure needs.
Although none of the funding has been allocated yet, Galveston port officials are hopeful that it can be used to fix piling infrastructure issues, Rees said.
Addressing dilapidated facilities at the island’s public docks could cost as much as $250 million, officials have said.
First on that list is filling in some slips to provide additional room for the port’s cargo tenants, Rees said.
The cost of filling in a slip is about $20 million, Rees said.
Addressing those needs becomes even more complicated by the fact that the port is projected to bring in only about $250,000 in net income in 2018.
Port officials are projecting operating revenues of about $37.4 million in 2018 against operating expenditures of $37.2 million, according to documents.
