After months of local infighting among maritime players over fog delays and rules governing the board charged with overseeing pilots who guide ships into ports, the issue came before state legislators for the first time Monday.
While many of the lines of argument and examples remained the same, members of the Texas House Select Committee pressed the two sides to explain their positions on issues that have divided the groups in Galveston County.
“It is appropriate to have this hearing to understand how the state can help the growth potential in Galveston,” said Rep. Joe Deshotel, a Democrat from Port Arthur who chairs the committee.
The chairman of the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the Port of Galveston, for months has led calls for more representation and control of the five-member Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County, which oversees the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association. Although vessels have captains, they’re required to have pilots on board to guide them to and from the harbors. Ship pilots charge for that service.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who also sits on the wharves board, Monday testified about the need to reconsider how area pilots are governed.
“I’ve been in public policy for 30 years and I’ve discovered that public policy, both good and bad, is workable as long as it is equitable,” Yarbrough said. “Right now, Galveston is unique in how it is set up, and we are just seeking to be treated the same as all the rest.”
Port of Galveston officials for months have contended the port doesn’t have the same level of representation on the board of pilot commissioners as other Texas ports.
Each of the state’s pilot commissioner boards are slightly different, governed by different sections of the Texas Transportation Code, but this assertion is technically true, according to maritime experts.
A representative from the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County was slated to testify Monday, but didn’t attend.
Yarbrough said Monday he hoped legislators would consider a change that would give the port the power to approve or veto proposed rate increases from the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association, similar to the situation in Jefferson County.
“We aren’t asking to take away the power to appoint from the governor, just the ability to approve what the pilot commissioners do,” Yarbrough said.
Deshotel followed Yarbrough’s testimony by asking whether the port could be put in a situation in which it reached a contract agreement with a cruise line, only to see it fall through because of a rate increase.
“There’s a history of evidence on why the current situation isn’t working,” Deshotel said. “We need to come up with an idea that allows the port to make a plan for the future.”
Cruise lines, the biggest revenue generators at the Port of Galveston, have accused ship pilots of using fog as an excuse to delay vessels coming in and out of the island’s harbor.
Cruise line operators said an unusually high number of fog delays was in retaliation for their complaints about a sharp increase in rates pilots charge.
Representatives of the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association followed Yarbrough, testifying that the proposed change to give the port of Galveston veto power over rate increases wasn’t a good idea.
“A lot of logistics for the safe operations of pilotage and the rates support that,” said Paxton Crew, the association’s attorney. “Commercial interests shouldn’t take top priority, but safety — avoiding a catastrophe.”
If the port was given veto power over any rate increases, it would through attrition make it unfeasible to maintain pilots’ supplies, Crew said.
But Deshotel pushed Crew, telling him the issue wasn’t safety or not appreciating what the pilots do, but purely about rate increases.
“The issue is about the port’s ability to plan for growth, which they can’t have in this scenario,” Deshotel said.
Before that point in the hearing, neither side had directly mentioned fog delays, but Crew said he worried the port would use the veto power to retaliate against the pilots for not bringing ships in in the fog.
“My opinion is that the current situation works just fine,” Crew said. “The pilot board is unbiased and capable of making decisions. But the underlying issue is that the cruise ships want to move in fog and aren’t willing to take no for an answer. It would imperil the entire port system.”
Rep. Tracy King then asked whether Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association’s rates were comparable to surrounding ports, and Crew said that they were.
Later, Christos Sotirelis, the presiding officer of the association, testified the pilots were working with cruise lines directly to address some of its concerns.
“We’re looking at putting an extra set of eyes on each ship and purchasing better equipment,” Sotirelis said. “But, ultimately, the individual pilot has ultimate discretion.”
The pilots already give cruise ships priority after a fog delay and earlier waived a tariff requirement for a second pilot on each cruise ship to accommodate the cruise lines, Sotirelis said.
A representative from the Port of Texas City also testified, saying that they were comfortable with the pilot situation as it was, but that if a change were made to the pilot board, that port would also want a voice.
Deshotel said that he hadn’t yet drawn any conclusions, but that meetings were needed to understand the issues.
“There may be some underlying issues pushing this,” Deshotel said. “We’re trying to figure this out.”
