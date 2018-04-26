The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts announced Thursday that Texans can buy emergency preparation supplies this weekend without paying sales tax.
The emergency preparation supplies sales tax break begins midnight Saturday and ends midnight Monday.
Items that qualify for purchase include batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75. Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300 and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
Purchases that do not qualify include batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles. Also not included are camping stoves, camping supplies, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders, stepladders and tents.
Hurricane season begins June 1.
A list of emergency preparation supplies that can be purchased tax-free can be found at https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php.
— Connor Behrens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.