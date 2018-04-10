Young women ages 17-22 can participate in the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, sponsored by Juneteenth Development Inc.
Scholarship prizes will range from $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second, $750 for third and $500 for fourth place, as well as other prizes and surprises for participants. The first-place winner also will represent Galveston County as its Ms. Juneteenth.
The gala will take place at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston.
To sign up or for more information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
— Angela Wilson
