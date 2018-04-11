FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood passed a milestone in its evolution from a rural community recently when the city took down an equestrian arena to make way for a dog park and some other improvements.
A staple for several decades, the horse arena at Old City Park, 1199 Merriewood Drive, recently was disassembled for a dog park, ending a 3-year battle between city officials and equestrians.
The city council might one day vote to rebuild the horse arena, but it has been taken apart and a decision is made, Assistant City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
Along with the dog park, improvements include a new restroom pavilion, parking lot space and playground equipment, city officials said.
Equipment for the dog park is expected to cost $87,000, city officials said.
Old City Park, which opened in 1954, had provided a venue for horse riders in Friendswood, Marietta Benson said.
The horse arena’s fate may boil down to a simple matter of numbers. There are about 5 million companion horses in the United States owned by about 1.7 million households, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. That’s compared to more than 70 million companion dogs living in more than 43 million households, according to the association.
Discussions about a dog park replacing the arena started in 2015 and some equestrians have grown increasingly upset about the idea, Benson said.
“Last year we had a meeting with city council and 50 people came by and convinced them not to do it,” she said. “They said we will leave the arena and let the local people ride.”
Driving by the horse arena several weeks ago and not seeing it shocked her, horse rider Cathy LeBouef said.
“I went by there a month ago and they started to take down the arena,” she said. “It was a hard thing to see. I have five horses. I am a horse lover. We have been riding out there forever.”
It’s a shame that the horse arena is no longer a part of Friendswood history, resident Nina Linder said.
“It just has a lot of meaning and a lot of memories to a lot of people in this area,” she said. “It’s like nobody cared about the ones who were a part of the horse community.”
There is a need to keep the arena in Friendswood because some residents have few options to ride horses elsewhere, Benson said.
“I know that there are people in the community who have horses,” she said. “There is one on the other end of Friendswood near Dixie Farm Road. There’s a huge stable, but that costs you a fortune to ride there, let alone stable horses there.”
The arena could be rebuilt and improved for further use, but only if the community would actively use it, Councilman Steve Rockey said.
“I only go on facts,” he said. “Would people actually use it? You hate to put money into something that nobody uses.”
The community was not using the arena and its removal is necessary for park improvements, Councilman Jim Hill said.
“It really wasn’t used that much anyway,” he said. “That’s the truth. We are putting in more parking and a dog park. Dogs are in and the horses are out.”
