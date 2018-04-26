Residents can drop off unwanted medications 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at a drive-through event in the League City Police Department parking lot, 555 W. Walker St.
Event organizers will accept expired or unused over-the-counter or prescription drugs. Residents do not need to repackage items.
Police will not ask any questions about the medications, spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
No sharp items such as needles are allowed, however, he said.
Police will take the collected drugs for proper disposal after the event.
— Valerie Wells
