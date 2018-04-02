GALVESTON
The city’s planning commission will take up land-use rules for development today as members review amendments to the document that have consensus among different parties and will be voted on by the city council later this month.
Proposals that have drawn criticism or objection in recent weeks and months will be postponed and part of a next review phase before the city council votes on whether to adopt those changes, officials said.
The Galveston Planning Commission today will discuss those changes and the comments the planning department has received on them, said Mayor pro tem Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, an ex-officio member of the planning commission, meaning she attends the meetings but can’t vote.
The city moved the meeting to the council chambers because it expects a big turnout for the public hearing and the public will be able to comment during the 3:30 p.m. meeting, she said. Before the meeting, the planning commission will hold a workshop to discuss the changes, she said.
Many changes to be voted on later this month are administrative, such as cleaning up or defining certain language, according to the planning department.
One area that could be voted on is a proposal to add “Neighborhood Services” as a new zoning designation, Tarlton-Shannon said. The new designation would allow a person seeking to open a business in an area that abuts a residential neighborhood and commercial zone to apply for a zoning designation other than commercial or resort, which are the current options, she said.
Sometimes, neighborhoods oppose businesses because they are worried about the commercial zoning that would come with it, she said. The worry is about the potential for a desirable business closing and being replaced by undesirable business, she said. She used an example of a beauty salon seeking to open in a property that abuts a commercial zone but is considered residential. The neighborhood might not oppose the salon itself, but might be concerned about the property being designated commercial, she said.
The neighborhood services designation would allow for more variation in what can be accepted, such as permitting only businesses that are open during daytime hours, she said.
“We desperately need it,” she said. “Being on council the longest and seeing businesses turned down because of those fears, I can understand the neighborhoods but at the same time it’s hard for the business owner.”
The city in March 2015 approved the Galveston Land Development Regulations, a complete overhaul of a 1991 zoning and land-use document.
In the time since the 2015 approval, city planning staff has been working on revisions and proposed amendments to the document.
Those revisions went before the planning commission last year and to city council in October 2017. The city held public meetings on the changes through December 2017.
The council had planned to vote on those changes, but pushed back the vote after a request from the chamber’s subcommittee for more time to review the changes.
Galveston City Council will vote on the proposals where there’s consensus on April 26 and revisit the issues about the document as a whole after that vote, he said.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the city’s planning department have differed on some sections of the document, including setbacks for RV facilities, parking lots and language about sign standards, among other things, according to documents compiled by the planning department. Those proposals will be postponed for more discussion, officials said.
