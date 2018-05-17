TEXAS CITY
Newly elected commissioners-at-large Bruce Clawson and Phil Roberts took the oath of office Wednesday night, along with Mayor Matt Doyle.
This will be the last term for Doyle, who welcomed both new and incumbent commissioners and noted this council will serve the city well, he said.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve Texas City,” Doyle said. “I’m going to be the most productive I can be.”
Roberts and Clawson, who already were incumbent commissioners representing districts, were the top two finishers for at-large positions in the Texas City election, with 44 percent and 40 percent of the vote.
The commission also unanimously approved Roberts as the mayor pro tem.
“We have a great city,” Roberts said.
Clawson is excited to get to work and serve the city for another two years, he said.
“I’m just delighted to be here,” he said.
Incumbent Commissioners Dorthea Jones and Jami Clark were both re-elected and sworn into new two-year terms. They both ran unopposed.
Departing commissioners Dee Ann Haney and Thelma Bowie were also recognized for their years of service. Roberts and Clawson defeated Haney in a three-candidate race on May 5.
Bowie was the commissioner of District 1 and did not seek re-election in May.
Commissioner Earl Alexander, who defeated Johnny Hollowell for the District 1, takes over for Bowie.
Commissioner Abel Garza, who ran unopposed and replaced Roberts in the District 2 seat, is excited to be a part of the city’s future, he said.
“I had some push and support to be here today,” Garza said. “There has been some good times in Texas City. Let’s move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.