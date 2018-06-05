DICKINSON
The family of a missing 18-year-old woman is worried after she disappeared more than a week ago with no notice.
“For her to be gone this long without contacting me?” her aunt, Jamesa Dennis, said. “This isn’t like her.”
Police on Monday issued a missing person alert for Arionna Parham, 18, whose family has been looking for her since May 23, officials said.
Parham is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, relatives told police. She left home May 23 and her family has not been able to get in contact with her since, police said.
The only lead relatives have is a man named Nicco, who reportedly was seen picking Parham up in a black Nissan Altima, Dennis said.
“People have seen him drop her off,” she said. “He’s supposed to live in the Dickinson area.”
Parham suffers from asthma and requires medicine daily, Dennis said.
“The medicine that she has, she has to take it three times a day,” she said. “All her medicine is at home. Wherever she is, she doesn’t have her medicine.”
Parham had run off before, but never for so long and she always took her medication with her, Parham’s aunt, Sharonda Dennis, said.
“She would take clothes and her asthma medication with her,” Sharonda Dennis said. “She is a severe asthmatic and the fact that she doesn’t have her medication is what’s causing us to think this may be more of an abduction.”
Police were investigating, Sgt. Tim Cromie said.
“We are following up on that information,” he said. “We don’t have any reason to believe there was foul play at this time.”
It has not been determined whether Parham is in trouble or left home willingly, Cromie said.
“Because she’s an adult, we are just wanting to verify that she is safe and she is where she is of her own will,” he said. “Unless there’s some other type of foul play involved, there’s no charges against anyone she’s with because she’s an adult.”
The longer there are no answers, the more fearful she is about Parham’s safety, Jamesa Dennis said.
“It’s been two weeks and nobody has said they have seen her,” she said. “I am starting to believe that something happened.”
Police urged anyone with information to contact Dickinson police at 281-337-6335 or 281-337-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.