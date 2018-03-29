The governing board of Coastal Health & Wellness on Thursday said its first focus was reopening two clinics closed last month over sanitation concerns, before it decided who would be held responsible for the apparent lapses in medical protocol that potentially exposed thousands to infectious diseases.
The board met Thursday for the first time since it was announced that 9,500 former patients at clinics in Texas City and Galveston were potentially exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.
The Galveston County Health District is investigating what happened at the dental clinics, which were shut down after a nonprofit accreditation agency identified 11 threat-to-life concerns at the clinics. The health district Monday began offering free screening tests for people possibly exposed to the viruses.
The inspection uncovered possibly unsanitized dental tools being used and staff who were unfamiliar with the use of some sterilization tools, officials said.
The governing board on Thursday emphasized that the day-to-day management was left to the hired administration of the clinic, and that the board’s duty was to set policies the staff is supposed to follow.
During the meeting, one person did take personal responsibility for the issues at the clinic.
Beverly Foster, the clinic’s dental director, said there was a lack of training and oversight within the clinic.
“I take full responsibility for some of the problems we had,” Foster said. “There’s been a transition of several levels of supervision within the clinic in the past three years. When there’s a breakdown in the infrastructure of training, of different things within the system, this is what happens.”
It remains to be seen whether Foster will be reprimanded for the issues, or whether any other staff members will face repercussions. Board Chairman Martin Howard said the governing board would conduct an after-action report when the clinics are reopened.
“We need a report that says how it happened, who’s responsible, how we can assure it does not happen again and if there’s any personnel actions that need to be be taken,” Howard said
That would only happen once the dental clinics were reopened, with proper procedures in place, Howard said. When that will be is unclear, said Coastal Health & Wellness Executive Director Mary McClure. The clinics were shut down Feb. 12, after the accreditation inspection.
Since that time, the clinic has trained staff on proper sanitization, purchased supplies and equipment that the inspection said were missing and made improvements to clinic sanitation areas, McClure said.
The clinic also is seeking to hire a clinical compliance specialist to oversee infection control procedures and training, McClure said.
The clinics need to be approved for use by both the county health district and the governing board, Howard said.
