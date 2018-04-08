GALVESTON
Consultants working on a plan to beautify Broadway want more money if they must continue to work with an ad hoc committee of island residents, officials said.
The committee had been meeting about once a week but hasn’t met since March 9, Mayor pro tem Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon said. Consultants with the urban design firm Design Workshop requested the meetings be put on hold while they came up with a new proposal for continuing the work, Tarlton-Shannon said.
Working with an ad hoc committee to develop proposals wasn’t in the original scope for the firm and the process has taken longer than originally anticipated, Tarlton-Shannon said. Tarlton-Shannon serves as a non-voting member of the committee and owns a business on Broadway.
“It’s been put on hold because the consultant wants more money if they’re going to continue to go through the ad hoc committee for the plan,” Tarlton-Shannon said.
The city has so far spent more than $110,000 on the consultants, who, in November, put forth an initial plan for Broadway. The committee had continued meeting after that until early March, officials said. At that time, the city’s contract had allowed for a six-month extension.
The ad hoc committee will meet again Friday to go over the latest status, Assistant Planning Director Catherine Gorman said. The city council will be voting on a new proposal from Design Workshop on April 26, Gorman said.
The city’s been considering major improvements to the development and design of Broadway, one of the city’s main corridors, for decades.
In 2015, the city council made arguably its biggest move on the project to date by approving a “Broadway Beautification” plan, which set uniform standards for businesses and homes along the street. Most of requirements set physical limitations, including not allowing buildings to exceed three stories.
But the city’s governing body wasn’t entirely satisfied and formed Broadway Ad Hoc Committee in 2016 to tweak the plan.
The committee first met in September 2016. The volunteer committee presented its ideas in January 2017, suggesting grade changes to sidewalks, as well as the expansion of the city’s historic district to take up Seventh to 21st streets.
The committee recommended hiring an independent consultant to make recommendations, particularly for the western portion of Broadway running from 27th Street to the causeway.
City officials in May imposed a moratorium on Broadway development, which lasted for six months.
After months of committee meetings and public hearings, the consultants in November presented a plan, creating five different “character zones” along Broadway, each with different design guidelines. There were some elements in the plan committee members didn’t agree with and requested more time to adjust proposed guidelines.
