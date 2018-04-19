TEXAS CITY
Some parents who are against the school district’s sanctioning of a student-run assembly at Texas City High School planned for today have threatened to vote against the district’s $136.1 million proposed bond issue in May.
The assembly issue became heated enough on the district’s Facebook page that officials on Thursday posted guidelines about proper etiquette.
Critics said the school shouldn’t condone such an assembly, while supporters applauded the district for allowing the students to discuss issues important to them.
“I’ll be voting against any bonds that will support this type of indoctrination,” parent Chris Jensen posted on the district’s Facebook page. “Schools are for learning to be a productive citizen, not pawns for political gain.”
But Texas City resident Ashley Gooden-Stewart told The Daily News students have the right to peacefully express their opinions on gun laws and gun violence.
“I think that the parents are being a little extreme when it comes to not supporting the students,” she said. “The protest will be peaceful. I think it’s a great idea for the kids. They have to be vocal about their rights and their safety.”
Texas City’s assembly, inspired by the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., coincides with events across the nation in which students plan to walk out of schools today to protest gun violence.
The school’s student Political Activism Club organized the Texas City event during which students for 30 minutes will be allowed to walk out of the school and gather at an area near the stadium. Students are not required to participate in the assembly.
The assembly is about school safety and is not a protest, district officials said. There will be no mention of guns or the Second Amendment and no particular liberal or conservative agenda will be pushed, officials said.
By sanctioning the event, the school hopes to prevent chaos and danger to students who might walk out in the streets, officials said.
The Texas City student “walkout” has the approval of the district administration and was coordinated with students to ensure safety, said Melissa Tortorici, a spokeswoman for Texas City Independent School District.
Student demonstrations have generated concern and some anger among people who fear the loss of Second Amendment rights that might come from gun-control measures.
School officials have some concerns about parents aiming their anger about the assembly at the $136.1 million bond, which voters will decide May 5. Proceeds from the bond would build four new schools to replace aging campuses in La Marque and Texas City.
Voting down the bond would create lasting consequences for the community, Tortorici said.
“That’s their opinion and they have a right to vote on how they choose to,” she said. “I’m sorry that people are upset about one thing and are going to make it about another.”
The bond includes funding for four new replacement schools after three aging La Marque campuses were badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey. A fourth school, Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City, needed costly repairs and other upgrades to meet codes and would be replaced new if the bond were approved, officials said.
Although some of the parents took to Facebook, they did not respond to requests for interviews.
Ashley Clarke on Facebook argued the Texas City walkout would disrupt her son’s learning and said, “It’s a ridiculous situation.”
But some parents supported the students who planned to participate in the walkout.
Districts across Galveston County have all planned different responses to the nationwide protest planned for today, the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.
This year marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, in which two students shot and killed 13 people and injured 21 others before turning the weapons on themselves.
Galveston Independent School District officials, for instance, said that they didn’t anticipate anyone leaving school, but that no student would be punished for exercising their First Amendment rights.
Clear Creek Independent School District officials, meanwhile, said that a student walking out Friday would be treated the same as a student who left any other day and would be considered truant.
Administration officials at school districts in Dickinson, Hitchcock and Santa Fe don’t expect students to participate in walkouts, but weren’t sure what actions they would take if any students did walk out, they said.
Matt deGrood contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.