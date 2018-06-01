GALVESTON
Anglers headed offshore Friday for the first day of red snapper season, marking the beginning of a state pilot program giving the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department authority to regulate the recreational season in federal waters.
June 1 also marked the first day of the red snapper season for charter fishing boats, which have a different season than recreational anglers who go out on their own vessels.
Winds kept some anglers off the water, but the day was still busy on the water and at related businesses, said Donnie Wood, who works at the bait camp at the Galveston Yacht Basin.
The yacht basin was preparing for a busy weekend, particularly starting Sunday when winds were expected to die down and create smoother conditions, Wood said.
“We did pretty steady,” Wood said. “I have a feeling tomorrow and Sunday when it starts laying down it will be busy no doubt.”
The federal waters recreational season — for anglers going out on private boats — is longer than it has been in years with the wildlife department predicting it would stay open for 82 days.
The National Marine Fisheries Service in April approved Exempted Fishing Permit agreements allowing the Gulf states to test management programs of private anglers fishing for red snapper for the 2018 and 2019 season. Texas had submitted its permit in February.
For-hire charter boats were kept under federal government management, despite a proposal by the state wildlife department to group them with private anglers. Their season is 51 days this year and also began Friday.
Commercial anglers will continue to be under a separate federal quota system, as they have been since a major overhaul of fishery rules in 2007.
Greg Verm of Fishing Galveston TX, a for-hire charter company, had six anglers out on his boat Friday and had just returned to the dock about 5 p.m. after a day offshore.
“We caught some real big snapper,” Verm said.
The state already regulates recreational fishing in waters up to 9 miles off the coast. The new permit vastly expanded those boundaries to include federal waters up to 200 miles off the coast, officials said.
The state will track catches through surveys at boat docks and by monitoring landings reported by anglers, said Lance Robinson, Coastal Fisheries regional director at Texas Parks and Wildlife. Once the allowable recreational catch is met, the state must close the season, he said.
Bag and size limits were unchanged by the permit, according to the department. The bag limits are two fish a person daily with a 16-inch minimum size limit in federal waters and four fish a person daily with a 15-inch minimum in state waters, according to the wildlife department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.