A man is suing a Galveston-based marine company, asserting that it didn’t get him help while he was suffering a stroke as an employee on one of its ships in July 2017.
Gregorio Gutierrez filed the lawsuit against Ryan Marine Services March 9 in the 122nd District Court in Galveston.
Gutierrez was working as a seaman on the company’s M/V Brutus when he started displaying stroke symptoms on July 11, 2017, according to the lawsuit.
Although the stroke symptoms were immediately apparent, none of the crew members helped Gutierrez for about 12 hours, according to the lawsuit.
Crew members finally contacted the U.S. Coast Guard July 12, almost 24 hours after the symptoms appeared, according to the lawsuit.
“Had Capt. Gutierrez received appropriate and timely medical attention, the impact of his stroke would have been significantly less damaging and he would not find himself in his current medical condition,” the lawsuit asserts.
Gutierrez’s motor functions were damaged by the stroke and he can no longer walk, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiff is seeking more than $1 million in damages, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, according to records.
Faulty odometer
A Texas man is suing a Friendswood-area car dealership, arguing that employees of the company tampered with a Cadillac’s odometer before selling it to him.
Deauc Dentaen filed the lawsuit against Ron Carter Cadillac Hyundai March 6 in the 122nd District Court.
The defendant purchased a 2012 Cadillac SRX from Ron Carter in November 2016, but the vehicle’s odometer was tampered with and two Carfax reports had entries that contained errors, according to the lawsuit.
“These errors were discovered when plaintiff attempted to trade in said vehicle for another vehicle,” according to the lawsuit. “This caused a substantial decrease in trade-in value.”
The odometer issues caused about $12,000 in damages, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit seeks less than $50,000 in damages, records show.
Defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, records show.
Home problems
A man is suing two Galveston-area businessmen, contending they sold him a water-damaged home without telling him in 2015.
Paul McConnell filed the suit against Ted Shook and Al Fichera March 8 in the 122nd District Court, asserting that he only found out about the water damage more than a year after buying the home.
“The water damage was painted over and hidden prior to plaintiff purchasing the property,” according to the complaint.
The home later developed a severe mold infestation because of the water damage, according to the lawsuit, which seeks $200,000 and $1 million in damages.
The defendants have not yet responded to the complaint, court records show.
Trials this week
Three trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 212th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Jaaron Alexander Nealy, 24, on one count of aggravated robbery.
Nealy was found not guilty of murder in 2015.
Nealy is accused of robbing a Valero in Bacliff, officials said.
The 56th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Avis Lavar King, 38, on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
The 405th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Aaron Scott Yocham, 51, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.