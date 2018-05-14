Wildlife volunteers found the first local sea turtle nests of the 2018 nesting season Friday at Surfside Beach in Brazoria County, Texas A&M University at Galveston officials said Monday.
Members of the Upper Texas Coast Sea Turtle Patrol, a conservation group with members from the university and the Turtle Island Restoration Network, fond the nests.
The two Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests contained 185 eggs, according to the network. The eggs were collected and taken to a facility at Padre Island National Seashore for incubation. Kemp's ridley turtles are the most endangered sea turtles in the world.
The find came later in the spring than usual, Christopher Marshall, a Texas A&M professor, said.
"The prolonged spring and cool ocean waters in the area are likely responsible for their delay," he said.
The sea turtle patrol monitors beaches from April 1 to July 15 each year.
— John Wayne Ferguson
