HOUSTON
U.S. President Donald Trump met with the families of Santa Fe shooting victims Thursday morning soon after arriving in Texas for a fundraising trip to Houston and Dallas.
Air Force One landed at Houston’s Ellington Airport just before 11 a.m. Trump was greeted at the airfield by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Soon after landing, Trump was led into a hangar, where he met with Santa Fe residents who had traveled to the airport in school buses. The White House said Trump was prepared to give condolences and support to the Santa Fe families.
The meeting with the families was closed to media, and Trump did not speak to reporters or issue a statement after the meeting ended.
Trump met with about 60 people, according to a list published by the White House late Thursday. The attendees included injured students, their parents and the relatives of other people who were injured or killed, including the wife of injured Santa Fe Independent School District police officer John Barnes.
Local officials at the meeting included Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset and Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Leigh Wall.
“I think the families needed it, to know that they’re not alone,” Trochesset said after the meeting.
Trump asked attendees for their thoughts on what motivated the shooter, and what might be done to improve school safety, Trochesset said.
There were no promises about new federal policies, but the president talked about ensuring that schools across the country had access to federal grants to improve school safety, Trochesset said.
Trump’s trip to Texas was planned before the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School. After meeting with the families, Trump left for Houston, where he was scheduled to attend a $5,000 per plate fundraiser luncheon.
He was scheduled to attend another fundraiser in Dallas later in the day.
